CoCT calls on public transport regulations to be relaxed amid lockdown
Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase said passengers would also not have to stand in long queues to board a taxi.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants government to make all modes of public transport available to commuters during the lockdown.
The city is asking for COVID-19 regulations on public transport to be relaxed to support industry role players.
Purchase said passengers would no longer have to stand in long queues to board a taxi, should their proposals be accepted.
Purchase said their proposed amendments were aimed at clarifying contradicting regulations.
The city wants national government to relax the operating hours to reduce the number of people travelling during peak hours.
Physical distancing on busses and taxis also needs to be improved as well as the sanitisation of vehicles, and the provision of hand sanitiser to commuters.
Purchase said to extend the operating hours for all public transport services could reduce the number of commuters in the morning and afternoon peak hour periods.
Passengers can either be allowed to travel in the afternoon between 12:00 and 14:00.
The alternative to this, Purchase said, would be to allow all public transport operators to transport passengers from 05:00 am until 20:00 daily.
At present, commuters can only access public transport between 5 am and 10 am and 4 pm and 9 pm.
Longer operating hours will assist with the easing of queues at taxi-ranks, bus stations and stops, and at other interchanges.
