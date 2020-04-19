ANC EC leader arrested for breaking lockdown regulations in court on Monday

The party's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality, Madoda Papiyana was caught driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) provincial leader has been arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations in the Eastern Cape.

The party's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality was caught driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

Madoda Papiyana is now expected to appear in court on Monday.

The police's Vish Naidoo says officers also found liquor stashed in his car.

“Members of the SAPS and other law enforcement were conducting a roadblock at the Gushingalo junction on Friday when they saw a vehicle speeding from the roadblock, a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle was chased down to the eNgcobo area where it was stopped. The driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The ANC in the province said its shocked by the arrest and is now mulling instituting an internal disciplinary hearing against him.