4 more Kingsway Hospital health workers test positive for COVID-19

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has confirmed that four more health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Netcare's Kingsway Hospital.

The employees are the latest to contract the virus just days after an outbreak was reported at the facility.

There are now 10 employees at the facility who have tested positive for the virus.

Simelane-Zulu said the screening and testing of health workers at the facility were ongoing.

This means that the number of infected health workers may increase.

Last week the hospital announced that six health workers contracted were infected.

Netcare halted admissions of new patients at its St. Augustine's Hospital also in KwaZulu-Natal after 48 staffers tested positive.

With 21 of the country’s 52 COVID-19 related deaths, KZN has the highest number of fatalities in the country.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said most of the deaths have occurred at Netcare’s St. Augustine’s Hospital and officials suspect negligence.

With the advent of an outbreak at Kingsway Hospital, Simelane-Zulu said investigation teams had been deployed to both Netcare facilities.

“It’s not necessary for us to rush this investigation, for us to get a credible outcome, we need to give the process an opportunity to run properly so that we get a credible outcome out of whatever investigation is being conducted.”

Simelane-Zulu has also on Sunday announced that the provincial government has resolved to do away with the self-isolation policy as many of those tested positive, fail to adhere to instructions given to them.

Instead, all those who have tested positive will now be kept and monitored at state-identified facilities.