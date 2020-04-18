Zimbabwe celebrates independence under lockdown, is extension on the cards?
Officials and army generals in masks were present as President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave a televised Independence Day speech outside State House.
JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe is celebrating independence under lockdown, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa says at least local universities are producing sanitisers and masks to help fight COVID-19.
Zimbabwe has 24 confirmed cases and three deaths, making its peak likely still a very long way off.
Happy 40th Independence Anniversary Zimbabwe! Congratulations, Amhlophe, Makorokoto! Unfortunately, COVID-19 means this year we are celebrating in lockdown. But though we are physically separated, we are united in spirit. The time to celebrate together shall come 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xxQLJFqPva— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 18, 2020
The big question on everyone’s' minds is whether lockdown – due to end at midnight on Sunday – will be extended and Mnangagwa was giving no hints.
But he did commend what he termed the awakening of national creativity and inventiveness.
Local universities have been producing essential products, like face masks and hand sanitiser.
The Harare Institute of Technology has unveiled its own design for an oxygen ventilator, at a time when there are fears the country is woefully short of the machines that are vital for coronavirus patients suffering breathing problems.
