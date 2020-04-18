-
Is it bye bye SAA? BRPs see little chance of saving the broke airlineLocal
-
eThekwini families living in shelters 1 year after floods fear COVID-19Local
-
Experimental virus drug remdesivir effective in monkey – studyWorld
-
Transnet hands over PPE worth R5 mln to Gauteng health departmentLocal
-
Horrors revealed at virus-hit Canada nursing homeWorld
-
Searching for dead brings extra agony in Ecuador's largest cityWorld
-
SAA: BRPs give unions,employees until Friday to consider proposal to sack staffLocal
-
DBE postpones matric exam re-write to end of 2020Local
-
COVID-19: Gauteng logs over 1,000 infections, national death toll rises to 50Local
-
Ramaphosa urges liquor forum to consider COVID-19 global effect and avoid courtLocal
-
Man accused of stabbing shopkeepers over cigarette appears in courtLocal
-
Dept worried damage to schools will delay lockdown recovery plan in some areasLocal
-
WC legislature kicks off proceedings with first virtual meeting amid lockdown
-
Malawi court blocks coronavirus lockdownAfrica
-
Zimbabwe celebrates independence under lockdown, is extension on the cards?Africa
-
-
Parly police committee wants to meet with SAPS over lockdown brutality claimsPolitics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of SAPolitics
-
Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery planPolitics
-
DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: MalatsiPolitics
-
Steenhusien: SA will need phased approach to ease lockdownPolitics
-
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modellingPolitics
-
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdownLocal
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of AfricansLocal
-
Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economyPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: The big asks Africa needs to table with the IMF & World BankOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weakLocal
-
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Lockdown diaries: Alone together, everywhereOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
-
HLENGIWE MKHIZE: Women face a double burden in coronavirus crisisOpinion
-
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadlyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tough choices on who gets ICU access: the ethical principles in SAOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the lawOpinion
-
Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark MunroeBusiness
-
It's not essential - Ramaphosa upholds alcohol sale banBusiness
-
Pick n Pay’s Mitchells Plain store closed for breaching lockdown regulationsBusiness
-
Implats' Mark Munroe released on R60K bail over lockdown breachBusiness
-
Implats CEO Nico Muller to appear in court for breaching lockdown regulationsBusiness
-
Rand stronger at end of torrid weekBusiness
-
People urged not to cancel medical aid as lockdown bites into salariesBusiness
-
-
Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdownBusiness
-
R Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to SeptemberLifestyle
-
Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: studyLifestyle
-
New date set for Castle Lite Unlocks with Cardi BLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
-
Prince Harry reflects on spending time with family amid COVID-19 pandemicLifestyle
-
WATCH: 8 tips on shopping safely during COVID-19Lifestyle
-
Andrea Bocelli's lone Easter Sunday concert scores YouTube recordLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 April 2020Lifestyle
-
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled outBusiness
-
Athletes banned until 2020 can compete at Olympics: Athletics Integrity headSport
-
Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline setSport
-
Ex-Baby Bok world champion Jordaan retires to rear goatsSport
-
New SA cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincySport
-
#EWNSportingMoments: We were doing it for SA - Kolbe on Rugby World Cup winSport
-
2020 Comrades Marathon postponed due to COVID-19Sport
-
Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to formSport
-
Barca coach not convinced by plans to restart La LigaSport
-
Fernandes wants Man Utd to sign players 'hungry for titles'Sport
CARTOON: What Next?
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
WC legislature kicks off proceedings with first virtual meeting amid lockdown
It held its first virtual meeting since the lockdown was announced in March.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature has kicked off its proceedings amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
It held its first virtual meeting since the lockdown was announced in March.
Going forward, all meetings will for now be conducted on electronic platforms.
Democratic Alliance chief whip Mireille Wenger was elected chairperson of the Western Cape provincial legislature’s ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.
It was the first official committee meeting of the legislature conducted on a virtual platform.
This committee consists of 15 members, who will hold regular meetings in order to monitor the provincial government’s response to the coronavirus.
Committee members already decided on 12 themes around the COVID-19 pandemic that need its urgent attention.
These themes will guide future meetings and include, among others, the health Department responses and preparations, policing, security and police brutality and food security.
Timeline
