WC legislature kicks off proceedings with first virtual meeting amid lockdown

It held its first virtual meeting since the lockdown was announced in March.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape legislature has kicked off its proceedings amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

It held its first virtual meeting since the lockdown was announced in March.

Going forward, all meetings will for now be conducted on electronic platforms.

Democratic Alliance chief whip Mireille Wenger was elected chairperson of the Western Cape provincial legislature’s ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.

It was the first official committee meeting of the legislature conducted on a virtual platform.

This committee consists of 15 members, who will hold regular meetings in order to monitor the provincial government’s response to the coronavirus.

Committee members already decided on 12 themes around the COVID-19 pandemic that need its urgent attention.

These themes will guide future meetings and include, among others, the health Department responses and preparations, policing, security and police brutality and food security.