Western Cape COVID-19 death toll currently sitting at 15

The fatalities are part of the 50 national deaths reported by the Health Department on Friday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 15.

The fatalities are part of the 50 national deaths reported by the Health Department on Friday.

There are now over 812 cases in the province.

Premier Alan Winde said two more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the province on Friday; a 43-year old man, and a 54-year old woman.

This brings the total number of deaths in the Western Cape to 15.

Of the 812 confirmed cases, 38 patients have been hospitalised with 15 of them in intensive care.

The number of infections in Mitchells Plain has almost doubled from 22 cases to 40.

While the number of confirmed cases in Khayelitsha has increased by more than 10.

Infections in other parts of the Metro have also seen an increase.

Winde said the province had scaled up the community screening process: "We now at 62,509 screenings a total of 3,195 tests as a result of those screenings."

South Africa has recorded 2,783 confirmed coronavirus cases and Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with over 1,000 cases.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said COVID-19 has forced the department to implement their future plans.

Masuku received donations of protective personal equipment for the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital from Transnet worth over R5 million.

Masuku said the measures would benefit public health facilities even after the pandemic has been defeated.