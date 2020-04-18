Western Cape COVID-19 death toll currently sitting at 15
The fatalities are part of the 50 national deaths reported by the Health Department on Friday.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 15.
The fatalities are part of the 50 national deaths reported by the Health Department on Friday.
There are now over 812 cases in the province.
Premier Alan Winde said two more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the province on Friday; a 43-year old man, and a 54-year old woman.
This brings the total number of deaths in the Western Cape to 15.
Of the 812 confirmed cases, 38 patients have been hospitalised with 15 of them in intensive care.
The number of infections in Mitchells Plain has almost doubled from 22 cases to 40.
While the number of confirmed cases in Khayelitsha has increased by more than 10.
Infections in other parts of the Metro have also seen an increase.
Winde said the province had scaled up the community screening process: "We now at 62,509 screenings a total of 3,195 tests as a result of those screenings."
South Africa has recorded 2,783 confirmed coronavirus cases and Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with over 1,000 cases.
Meanwhile, Health MEC Bandile Masuku said COVID-19 has forced the department to implement their future plans.
Masuku received donations of protective personal equipment for the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital from Transnet worth over R5 million.
Masuku said the measures would benefit public health facilities even after the pandemic has been defeated.
More in Local
-
Kodwa, Radebe & Mashego-Dlamini to visit Lesotho after army deployment
-
Councillors, media barred from entering shelter for homless in Strandfontiein
-
Gift of the Givers sets up tents for Khayelitsha community evicted by CoCT
-
COVID-19 outbreak contributed to SAA’s financial problems: BRPs
-
Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes
-
Is it bye bye SAA? BRPs see little chance of saving the broke airline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.