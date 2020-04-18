Transnet hands over PPE worth R5 mln to Gauteng health department
The donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the province have crossed the 1,000 mark and PPE's are crucial for health workers in the fight against the pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has received personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over R5 million from Transnet on Saturday.
The handover was done at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where most of the equipment will go.
The donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the province have crossed the 1,000 mark and PPE's are crucial for health workers in the fight against the pandemic.
Masuku says partnerships with business will go a long way.
“As the Gauteng provincial government we are all about partnerships and recognise the importance that as a province and as a department we can’t do a whole lot of things without partners.”
More in Local
-
eThekwini families living in shelters 1 year after floods fear COVID-19
-
SAA: BRPs give unions,employees until Friday to consider proposal to sack staff
-
DBE postpones matric exam re-write to end of 2020
-
COVID-19: Gauteng logs over 1,000 infections, national death toll rises to 50
-
Ramaphosa urges liquor forum to consider COVID-19 global effect and avoid court
-
Man accused of stabbing shopkeepers over cigarette appears in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.