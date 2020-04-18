Transnet hands over PPE worth R5 mln to Gauteng health department

The donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the province have crossed the 1,000 mark and PPE's are crucial for health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has received personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over R5 million from Transnet on Saturday.

The handover was done at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where most of the equipment will go.

The donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the province have crossed the 1,000 mark and PPE's are crucial for health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Masuku says partnerships with business will go a long way.

“As the Gauteng provincial government we are all about partnerships and recognise the importance that as a province and as a department we can’t do a whole lot of things without partners.”