View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

SA now has 3,034 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

This means 251 more cases had been recorded by the department.

This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Picture: AFP
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department on Saturday said South Africa now had 3,034 cases of the novel coronavirus, up from the 2,783 cases reported on Friday.

This means 251 more cases had been recorded by the department.

The department said the country also now had a total of 52 people who have succumbed to the virus with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces recording two new deaths.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a total of 108 021 tests have been conducted to date.

Two weeks ago, the department announced it would initiate a mass COVID-19 screening and testing programme rolled out in various communities directly to people's homes across the country in an effort to locate and treat as many positive cases possible.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed the 2 million 2,313,897 with 159,033 and 591,297.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA