Ramaphosa urges liquor forum to consider COVID-19 global effect and avoid court
President Ramaphosa has denied the Gauteng liquor forum permission to trade during the lockdown saying the COVID-19 national command council has agreed alcohol is not an essential service.
JOHANNESBURG – State lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa in the alcohol ban issue have called on the Gauteng Liquor Forum consider the global effect of COVID-19 before approaching the courts.
Ramaphosa has denied the forum permission to distribute and sell alcohol.
The board had approached the President to ask for lockdown regulations to be relaxed to allow for shebeen and tavern owners to run a limited service- or face them in court.
President Ramaphosa said government's COVID-19 national command council has agreed that alcohol is not an essential service.
In a statement, the President’s lawyers have stated how prohibiting of the sale of alcohol is not only aimed at ensuring compliance with the lockdown regulations, but it's also to stop the virus from ravaging the poorest communities.
It said while the President notes the economic impact of the alcohol ban- this has been felt by all industries which is an inevitable consequence of the lockdown.
The President's pokesperson Khuselo Diko says, “Indeed it is regrettable and inevitable that the lockdown will cause severe financial hardships on many businesses, not just in the liquor industry; it is for that reason that government continues to call on businesses that are in distress to approach the small business department, the unemployment insurance fund and many other private sector initiatives that have been setup to assist.”
Meanwhile, its yet to be seen whether the forum will escalate the matter to the courts as promised.
Presidential response to Ga... by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Gauteng logs over 1,000 infections, national death toll rises to 50
-
Man accused of stabbing shopkeepers over cigarette appears in court
-
Dept worried damage to schools will delay lockdown recovery plan in some areas
-
Amcu calls for urgent coronavirus summit in mining sector
-
COVID-19 deaths hit 50, over 100,000 tests done in SA
-
Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark Munroe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.