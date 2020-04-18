Ramaphosa urges liquor forum to consider COVID-19 global effect and avoid court

President Ramaphosa has denied the Gauteng liquor forum permission to trade during the lockdown saying the COVID-19 national command council has agreed alcohol is not an essential service.

JOHANNESBURG – State lawyers representing President Cyril Ramaphosa in the alcohol ban issue have called on the Gauteng Liquor Forum consider the global effect of COVID-19 before approaching the courts.

Ramaphosa has denied the forum permission to distribute and sell alcohol.

The board had approached the President to ask for lockdown regulations to be relaxed to allow for shebeen and tavern owners to run a limited service- or face them in court.

President Ramaphosa said government's COVID-19 national command council has agreed that alcohol is not an essential service.

In a statement, the President’s lawyers have stated how prohibiting of the sale of alcohol is not only aimed at ensuring compliance with the lockdown regulations, but it's also to stop the virus from ravaging the poorest communities.

It said while the President notes the economic impact of the alcohol ban- this has been felt by all industries which is an inevitable consequence of the lockdown.

The President's pokesperson Khuselo Diko says, “Indeed it is regrettable and inevitable that the lockdown will cause severe financial hardships on many businesses, not just in the liquor industry; it is for that reason that government continues to call on businesses that are in distress to approach the small business department, the unemployment insurance fund and many other private sector initiatives that have been setup to assist.”

Meanwhile, its yet to be seen whether the forum will escalate the matter to the courts as promised.

