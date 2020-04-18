Lesotho’s Thabane deploys army into streets to ‘restore law and order’
Tom Thabane has deployed the army on the streets and ordered it to restore law and order, and to rein-in individuals and some institutions that he accuses of abusing the courts.
JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has placed the country under what some are calling martial law.
Thabane has deployed the army on the streets a day after the Constitutional Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was irrational.
In a brief statement on national television, Thabane said there are people and institutions undermining the rule of law, his government, and democracy.
He said he has deployed the army to restore law and order and to take action against those individuals and institutions in line with the defense force act and the Constitution.
Thabane goes further to say the courts, freedom speech and human rights are being abused
On Friday the high court interdicted him from suspending the police commissioner, Holomo Molibeli until it hears the commissioner’s application challenging the suspension.
Timeline
More in Africa
-
Malawi court blocks coronavirus lockdown
-
Zimbabwe celebrates independence under lockdown, is extension on the cards?
-
Lesotho concourt found Thabane acted irrationally in suspending parliament
-
Nigeria leader's top aide dies of coronavirus: presidency
-
eSwatini records 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 19
-
Africa's billionaires called to help coronavirus fight
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.