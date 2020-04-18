Lesotho’s Thabane deploys army into streets to ‘restore law and order’

Tom Thabane has deployed the army on the streets and ordered it to restore law and order, and to rein-in individuals and some institutions that he accuses of abusing the courts.

JOHANNESBURG – Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has placed the country under what some are calling martial law.

Thabane has deployed the army on the streets a day after the Constitutional Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was irrational.

In a brief statement on national television, Thabane said there are people and institutions undermining the rule of law, his government, and democracy.

He said he has deployed the army to restore law and order and to take action against those individuals and institutions in line with the defense force act and the Constitution.

Thabane goes further to say the courts, freedom speech and human rights are being abused

On Friday the high court interdicted him from suspending the police commissioner, Holomo Molibeli until it hears the commissioner’s application challenging the suspension.