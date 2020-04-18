Kodwa, Radebe & Mashego-Dlamini to visit Lesotho after army deployment
Deputy Ministers of International Relations Candith Mashego-Dlamini and State Security Zizi Kodwa will be companied by Jeff Radebe to assess the situation in the Mountain Kingdom.
JOHANNESBURG - Two South African deputy ministers and a former minister are expected to visit Lesotho on Sunday after Prime Minister Tom Thabane deployed the army on the streets.
The delegation represents President Cyril Ramaphosa as the African Union (AU) chairperson and Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator for Lesotho.
Thabane deployed the army a day after the Constitutional Court ruled that his decision to suspend Parliament was irrational.
In a brief statement on national television, he said there were people and institutions undermining the rule of law, his government and democracy.
Thabane is facing murder charges for the brutal killing of his wife Lipolelo Thabane.
He appeared in court earlier this year for the alleged crime and tried to suspend the police commissioner who charged him.
Despite the court ruling, he tried to suspend the commissioner again this week, but the High Court said he couldn’t until an application challenging the new suspension was concluded
On the same day, the Constitutional Court ruled that Thabane’s decision to suspend Parliament was irrational.
On Saturday, he ordered the army to restore law and order and to take action against individuals and institutions that he accused of undermining his administration.
Ramaphosa’s delegation is expected to assess stability in the kingdom that has been on the SADC and AU agenda for more than a decade now.
