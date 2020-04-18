Gift of the Givers sets up tents for Khayelitsha community evicted by CoCT

The City of Cape Town dismantled shacks erected on the land twice last week.

CAPE TOWN – The Gift of the Givers will on Saturday set up tents for the Empolweni community in Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town dismantled shacks erected on the land twice last week.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday ruled the community could not be removed from the land during the national lockdown.

A court order handed down on Friday compels the city to return building materials confiscated during the evictions to the community.

But many of those materials were damaged in the evictions.

The Gift of The Givers' Badr Kazi said as many as 100 tents have been sent to the Empolweni community to tide them over and humanitarian aid would continue for the next few weeks.

“They will receive a meal every day and we have given things like blankets. We hope that that will suffice for the period."

The court order allows no more than 49 structures to be erected on the land even though there were more than 150 structures before the evictions.

Community activist Nkosikhona Swaartbooi said the community met on Friday night to discuss the matter: “The community members have agreed that they will respect that and find ways to accommodate other people in their homes.”

The community has welcomed the court ruling but bemoans the loss of dignity caused by the evictions.