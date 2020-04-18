Gift of the Givers sets up tents for Khayelitsha community evicted by CoCT
The City of Cape Town dismantled shacks erected on the land twice last week.
CAPE TOWN – The Gift of the Givers will on Saturday set up tents for the Empolweni community in Khayelitsha.
The City of Cape Town dismantled shacks erected on the land twice last week.
The Western Cape High Court on Friday ruled the community could not be removed from the land during the national lockdown.
A court order handed down on Friday compels the city to return building materials confiscated during the evictions to the community.
But many of those materials were damaged in the evictions.
The Gift of The Givers' Badr Kazi said as many as 100 tents have been sent to the Empolweni community to tide them over and humanitarian aid would continue for the next few weeks.
“They will receive a meal every day and we have given things like blankets. We hope that that will suffice for the period."
The court order allows no more than 49 structures to be erected on the land even though there were more than 150 structures before the evictions.
Community activist Nkosikhona Swaartbooi said the community met on Friday night to discuss the matter: “The community members have agreed that they will respect that and find ways to accommodate other people in their homes.”
The community has welcomed the court ruling but bemoans the loss of dignity caused by the evictions.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 outbreak contributed to SAA’s financial problems: BRPs
-
Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes
-
Is it bye bye SAA? BRPs see little chance of saving the broke airline
-
eThekwini families living in shelters 1 year after floods fear COVID-19
-
Transnet hands over PPE worth R5 mln to Gauteng health department
-
SAA: BRPs give unions,employees until Friday to consider proposal to sack staff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.