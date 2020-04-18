eThekwini families living in shelters 1 year after floods fear COVID-19
Families crammed in community halls and transit camps established by the eThekwini municipality say they fear they are at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
DURBAN – With exactly one year since flooding in eThekwini, those still living in temporary shelters have appealed to city officials to finally deliver on their promises.
Families crammed in community halls and transit camps established by the eThekwini municipality say they fear they are at a high risk of contracting the coronavirus.
In the aftermath of the April 2019 floods, the eThekwini municipality promised residents that they will receive long-term housing assistance.
However, one year later this promise has not been fulfilled.
The municipality has received R247 million from the provincial government to assist disaster victims. However, many residents say they are yet to receive assistance.
WATCH: Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
Eyewitness News has visited a temporary shelter in Chatsworth where 11 families live together in an open hall.
Ntombikayise Simanga, who has lived at the shelter with her two children for a year, says they are in desperate need of assistance.
“Our biggest worry is getting infected because we are living here with so many families. We are fearing for our lives.”
Ethekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says their biggest challenge has been finding land for the disaster victims but they have now made progress.
“We have secured land and awe are very optimistic that they will be relocated to land that is suitable for human settlement. It's not because they have been forgotten.”
Mayisela said in the meantime a team has been set up to ensure that victims of the 2019 disaster are protected against the coronavirus.
