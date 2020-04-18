EC ANC chief whip arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

Police said Madoda Papiyana was driving under the influence on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for contravening the regulations of the lockdown.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said Papiyana was handcuffed after refusing to stop at a police roadblock.

“His vehicle was chased down to the Ngcobo area where he was stopped. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, he was subsequently arrested for drinking and driving as well as for the contravention of lockdown regulations as well as the Disaster Management Act regulations.”

Officers also found alcohol in his vehicle.

He's expected to appear in court soon.