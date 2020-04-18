View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

EC ANC chief whip arrested for contravening lockdown regulations

Police said Madoda Papiyana was driving under the influence on Friday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for contravening the regulations of the lockdown.

Police said Madoda Papiyana was driving under the influence on Friday.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said Papiyana was handcuffed after refusing to stop at a police roadblock.

“His vehicle was chased down to the Ngcobo area where he was stopped. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, he was subsequently arrested for drinking and driving as well as for the contravention of lockdown regulations as well as the Disaster Management Act regulations.”
Officers also found alcohol in his vehicle.

He's expected to appear in court soon.

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA