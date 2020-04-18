DBE postpones matric exam re-write to end of 2020
The move affects more than 350,000 part-time candidates who include those who did not meet the pass requirements in last year's sitting.
JOHANNESBURG – The basic education department has postponed the May/June re-write matric exams due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The exams were rescheduled to begin on the 4 May and end on the 26 June.
The department has however urged candidates to continue with their preparations.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says, “We had already missed some operational deadlines in terms of preparations, so it became impossible to do it, and it has now been moved to the end of the year.”
POSTPONED: Matric Rewrite Examinations for May/June pic.twitter.com/sWutiFu0F5— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) April 18, 2020
