View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

COVID-19: Gauteng logs over 1,000 infections, national death toll rises to 50

As expected, the number of coronavirus cases in the country is continuing to increase and now stands at 2,783; Gauteng is still the countries epicentre with 1,018 cases.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – While there's still no clarity over whether South Africa will again extend its lockdown, Gauteng – which is the epicentre of the virus in the country – has now logged more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections.

As expected, the number of cases in the country is continuing to increase and now stands at 2,783.

Gauteng accounts for the highest number of patients, with 1,018 people infected.

The Western Cape now has more than 700 cases, with mounting concern of a rapid spread of the virus in Khayelitsha where residents of Empolweni informal settlements are locked in an eviction dispute with the City of Cape Town.

The health ministry has also reported two more COVID-19 related fatalities, placing the country's toll at 50.
Both deaths are from the Western Cape.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA