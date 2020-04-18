COVID-19: Gauteng logs over 1,000 infections, national death toll rises to 50

As expected, the number of coronavirus cases in the country is continuing to increase and now stands at 2,783; Gauteng is still the countries epicentre with 1,018 cases.

JOHANNESBURG – While there's still no clarity over whether South Africa will again extend its lockdown, Gauteng – which is the epicentre of the virus in the country – has now logged more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections.

As expected, the number of cases in the country is continuing to increase and now stands at 2,783.

Gauteng accounts for the highest number of patients, with 1,018 people infected.

The Western Cape now has more than 700 cases, with mounting concern of a rapid spread of the virus in Khayelitsha where residents of Empolweni informal settlements are locked in an eviction dispute with the City of Cape Town.

The health ministry has also reported two more COVID-19 related fatalities, placing the country's toll at 50.

Both deaths are from the Western Cape.