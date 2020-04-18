Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes
Twenty shacks were destroyed in Friday’s blaze at the organic market information settlement.
ALEXANDRA - Residents affected by a fire that's ravaged parts of Alexandra are rebuilding their homes with the help of government and relief organisations.
Twenty shacks were destroyed in Friday’s blaze at the Organic Market informal settlement.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by authorities.
More than 45 people have been left homeless following the fire as residents stay indoors during a nationwide lockdown.
Surrounded by her four children, resident Nomosa Dlamini said she lost most of their belongings.
Meanwhile, some residents are already rebuilding homes with assistance from the City of Johannesburg as MMC for Housing Mlungisi Mabaso explained.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile was also there to help affected families.
-
