Zimbabwe records 5 new COVID-19 cases
A four-year-old girl is among four people with no travel history who came into contact with one confirmed case in Bulawayo.
JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe has confirmed five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 24 with three fatalities.
The country’s ministry of health said four of the cases had come into contact with one person.
Zimbabwe is conducting screening and contact tracing to find all possible suspected coronavirus cases
The fifth person who contracted the virus also didn’t travel but had come into contact with another positive case, also in Bulawayo.
This brings the total number of cases in Bulawayo to 10 – the highest in the country, followed closely by the capital Harare with nine cases.
Zimbabwe said it has intensified surveillance and rapid response teams trace all suspected cases to make sure they are tested.
Parirenyatwa Hospital @PGHZIM today began Covid-19 rapid testing starting with front line staff. The test procedure takes about 15 minutes. The programme will be extended to all patients in due course in order to avoid cross contamination. pic.twitter.com/QEJWlGeAni— Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) April 16, 2020
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched a call & data centre in partnership with Innscorafrica and Liquidtelecomsa.
