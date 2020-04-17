WC Health authorities tracking COVID-19 infection rates in vulnerable areas

Health authorities are paying particular attention to vulnerable areas where high levels of poverty and high-density living make for the perfect environment for the virus to spread.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health authorities are closely tracking infection rates in vulnerable areas like Dunoon and Khayelitsha.

Those are two of the areas that teams of healthcare workers have been deployed to in the mass screening campaign.

Provincial Health Department officials said that they had recorded 702 cases so far and 205 of those patients were already listed as recovered.

The Western Cape has the second-highest number of infections in South Africa, with most of the cases in the Cape Metro.

Premier Alan Winde is concerned that some areas are still not fully complying with the lockdown, with people on the streets.

"My plea is people please, we need to adhere to these rules and regulations for a very, very clear purpose. You know the problem with this is when it’s too late, it’s too late. We can't allow us to get into that position."

Khayelitsha already has 25 confirmed cases, Mitchells Plain has 20 and authorities say they've seen a rise in infections in Dunoon too.

The province's mass screening campaign has seen more than 28,700 people screened and 2,102 of those sent for testing, bringing the total number of tests in the Western Cape to 12,785.

