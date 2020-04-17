UPDATE: Implats exec Mark Munroe due in court for breaching lockdown regulations

He allegedly called workers back for operations, including non-essential operations.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have confirmed that Impala Platinum's chief executive officer: Rustenburg Operations Mark Munroe will appear in the Bafokeng magistrates court on Friday following allegations that the company contravened lockdown regulations.

The Disaster Management Act and provisions governing the lockdown dictate that mining companies can only carry out essential care and maintanance services during the lockdown.

However, this was extended to 50% operating capacity on Thursday as the government slowly eases some of the conditions governing the lockdown.

The messages allegedly sent out over the weekend recalling workers at Impala Platinum have been doing the rounds for most of the week, with the company disputing that it was resuming full operations.

However, law enforcement wasn’t convinced and Munroe is now expected to face charges for contravening regulation 11 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

The provision confines all South Africans to their places of residence unless strictly for the purpose of performing essential services.

Impala Platinum is alleged to have called the workers, including those who do not fall under the essential service category, to resume their duties on Tuesday.

Munroe is not the first high profile leader in society who is in hot water for contravening the regulations, with President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams just last week for socialising during the lockdown.

While the wheels of justice have moved with speed in Munroe’s case, the progress in the minister’s case is unclear.