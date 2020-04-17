Trump says China coronavirus toll 'far higher' than admitted
Trump's latest accusation is in line with an increasingly hostile atmosphere between Washington and Beijing over blame for the coronavirus and ensuing economic chaos.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday said China's real death toll from coronavirus was "far higher," even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began.
"China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!" Trump tweeted.
China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
He appeared to be referring to Wuhan's abrupt increase in the death toll by 50%, though not "doubling," as Trump claimed.
The new toll followed growing world doubts about Chinese transparency.
Officials said they had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in the city, which has suffered the vast majority of China's officially recognized fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Trump's latest accusation is in line with an increasingly hostile atmosphere between Washington and Beijing over blame for the coronavirus and ensuing economic chaos.
The US president has threatened to withdraw funding for the World Health Organization, a UN agency that he accuses of having colluded with China to play down the seriousness of the virus.
The US contribution of about $400 million a year is the biggest portion of the WHO's funding. Trump has met widespread criticism abroad for ramping up the conflict while much of the world continues to struggle with the effects of the virus and the economic fallout.
The Trump administration is also investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it doesn't rule out that it was spread -- accidentally -- from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian -- the official who previously suggested that the US army may have brought the virus into China -- rejected US media reports on the subject and said there is "no scientific basis."
More in World
-
Italy cheers as virus cases level off
-
London buses step up virus measures after 20 drivers die
-
Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500
-
Astronauts land back on Earth transformed by pandemic
-
China's Wuhan raises virus death toll by 1,290, up 50%
-
Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.