Some Orange Farm residents to remain without power after Eskom staff intimidated
Eskom says a transformer was overloaded by residents who connected themselves to the network and vandalised infrastructure.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said more than 700 households in Orange Farm would remain cut off after community members intimidated its employees.
The power utility said the township’s electricity supply collapsed last week after a transformer was overloaded by residents who illegally connected themselves to the network and vandalised infrastructure.
Eskom’s Gauteng maintenance and operations senior manager Motlhabane Ramashi said technicians were dispatched to the area on Thursday to attend to the power outage, but they were threatened.
“It is regrettable that our efforts to provide reliable electricity service are often disrupted and undermined by individuals who do not pay for their services. We have an obligation to provide services, yet keep our staff safe, run our operations efficiently, collect revenue for services provided and safeguard our infrastructure,” Ramashi said in a statement.
“These extended outages were mainly caused by resistance on the part of the community as they obstructed us from conducting audits. Eskom has relentlessly engaged with community representatives in the affected areas.
“We have engaged with the City of Joburg together with Orange Farm community representatives on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, and agreed to resume with operations to establish the state of the network, the scope of work to repair and replace vandalised infrastructure. We will resume restoration of supply as soon as is declared safe and taking into consideration the possible resources and material constraints”, he added.
More in Local
-
Gauteng govt, Kathrada Foundation launch COVID-19 initiative
-
Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC Masuku
-
SANDF, police probing ‘excessive force’ by members - Mapisa-Nqakula
-
Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdown
-
55 people arrested for looting CT businesses
-
EXCLUSIVE: Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.