SANDF, police probing ‘excessive force’ by members - Mapisa-Nqakula

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is investigating allegations that some soldiers are using excessive force on civilians during the nationwide lockdown period.

At least 70 cases were recorded since the start of the lockdown. In the latest incident, a man from Alexandra was killed in his yard during patrols allegedly by the police and defence force.

Concerns have been raised about the alleged heavy-handedness of the police and the SANDF since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nine people have died since then, two of them in police custody.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Thursday they were investigating the cases.

“We are therefore unable to comment at this point about what the next course of action will be,” she said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it could not comment at this stage.

