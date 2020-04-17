SANDF, police probing ‘excessive force’ by members - Mapisa-Nqakula
In the latest incident, a man from Alexandra was killed in his yard during patrols allegedly by the police and defence force.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is investigating allegations that some soldiers are using excessive force on civilians during the nationwide lockdown period.
At least 70 cases were recorded since the start of the lockdown. In the latest incident, a man from Alexandra was killed in his yard during patrols allegedly by the police and defence force.
Concerns have been raised about the alleged heavy-handedness of the police and the SANDF since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Nine people have died since then, two of them in police custody.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Thursday they were investigating the cases.
“We are therefore unable to comment at this point about what the next course of action will be,” she said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it could not comment at this stage.
WATCH: Defence minister on death of man in Alex: We are investigating
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
People urged not to cancel medical aid as lockdown bites into salaries
-
WC Health authorities tracking COVID-19 infection rates in vulnerable areas
-
Gauteng govt, Kathrada Foundation launch COVID-19 initiative
-
Some Orange Farm residents to remain without power after Eskom staff intimidated
-
Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC Masuku
-
Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.