Pick n Pay’s Mitchells Plain store that breached lockdown regulations reopened

Social distancing was not observed, and the shop was overcrowded most of the time.

CAPE TOWN – A Pick 'n Pay store in Mitchells Plain shut down by government for failing to comply with lockdown regulations has reopened.

Officials from the Department of Employment and Labour closed the store and issued management with a prohibition notice on Friday morning after it found the store to be unsafe and in contravention of health and safety standards.

The department’s chief provincial inspector David Esau said store management had to provide enough evidence that processes had been put in place to address all the concerns raised.

On Friday morning, officials and police ensured both workers and patrons were escorted from the premises.

The supermarket has since rectified the issues and has been allowed to resume trading.