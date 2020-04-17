Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdown

But, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday said an inquiry into her fitness to hold office would be revived after the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 national lockdown may have bought Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane some time from facing a parliamentary inquiry.

In March, political parties represented in Parliament had to make fresh nominations of people to serve on a panel to look into the motion calling for the removal of Mkhwebane.

Modise was satisfied the Democratic Alliance-sponsored motion calling for the inquiry complied with new parliamentary rules.

But this and other parliamentary business is on hold during COVID-19 lockdown buying Mkhwebane some time.

However, Modise said some parliamentary work would resume soon.

“I know it’s of very important public interest, but the matter was put on hold because we had to deal with COVID-19. When we are back, that matter will be back for consideration and we will advise what will then happen,” she said.

She said the panel of experts to decide whether there is a case for Mkhwebane to respond had not been appointed and would be confirmed once Parliament is operational.