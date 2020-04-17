Parly police committee wants to meet with SAPS over lockdown brutality claims
The police and law enforcement agencies are accused of committing serious crimes during the lockdown - from murder to the discharging of a firearm.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee wants to meet with the SAPS and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to discuss heavy-handedness by police.
Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said they wanted a report on the role of the security services during the lockdown and to consider various issues of concern surrounding the management of lockdown.
Joemat-Pettersson said that the main issue to be considered when the meeting does take place was the management and heavy-handedness of security forces during the lockdown.
She said that in welcoming the announcement of the lockdown, the committee emphasised the supremacy of the law and that the declaration of the lockdown did not mean the suspension of the Constitution.
Joemat-Pettersson said that continuing reports of alleged abuse of power and heavy-handedness by law enforcement officers were of concern to the committee and Ipid and SAPS had been asked to report to the committee on the allegations and provide a detailed analysis of incidents.
She said that despite this, the committee must commend law enforcement officials who continued to act within the confines of the law.
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma explains amended lockdown regulations
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
