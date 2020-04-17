Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark Munroe

Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee chairperson Sahulele Luzipo has welcomed the arrest of Implats Rustenburg operations chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Munroe.

Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.

Luzipo said although the CEO’s matter was yet to be ventilated in court when he appears again on 4 August, he was not convinced that the mining boss acted without the knowledge of the company’s non-executive management.

He adds that if this was the case, then Munroe must also face internal action.

Workers at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg were recalled to work this week through SMSes despite the continuation of the lockdown, which only allows mines to operate at limited capacity to prevent damage to infrastructure.

The committee chair said he also expected the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to investigate whether Munroe abused the mine’s operating permit.

Mining unions have also raised concerns about precarious conditions underground, which make it impossible for workers to implement any safety measures against the COVID-19 virus.