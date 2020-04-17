Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark Munroe
Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee chairperson Sahulele Luzipo has welcomed the arrest of Implats Rustenburg operations chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Munroe.
Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.
Luzipo said although the CEO’s matter was yet to be ventilated in court when he appears again on 4 August, he was not convinced that the mining boss acted without the knowledge of the company’s non-executive management.
He adds that if this was the case, then Munroe must also face internal action.
Workers at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg were recalled to work this week through SMSes despite the continuation of the lockdown, which only allows mines to operate at limited capacity to prevent damage to infrastructure.
The committee chair said he also expected the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to investigate whether Munroe abused the mine’s operating permit.
Mining unions have also raised concerns about precarious conditions underground, which make it impossible for workers to implement any safety measures against the COVID-19 virus.
More in Business
-
It's not essential - Ramaphosa upholds alcohol sale ban
-
Pick n Pay’s Mitchells Plain store closed for breaching lockdown regulations
-
Implats' Mark Munroe released on R60K bail over lockdown breach
-
Implats CEO Nico Muller to appear in court for breaching lockdown regulations
-
Rand stronger at end of torrid week
-
People urged not to cancel medical aid as lockdown bites into salaries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.