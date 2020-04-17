View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark Munroe

Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.

FILE: Impala Platinum Chief Executive: Rustenburg Operations Mark Munroe. Picture: AFP
FILE: Impala Platinum Chief Executive: Rustenburg Operations Mark Munroe. Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's mineral resources and energy committee chairperson Sahulele Luzipo has welcomed the arrest of Implats Rustenburg operations chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Munroe.

Munroe, who was released on R60,000 bail on Friday, is alleged to have contravened the lockdown regulations by calling workers including non-essential staff to return to work this week.

Luzipo said although the CEO’s matter was yet to be ventilated in court when he appears again on 4 August, he was not convinced that the mining boss acted without the knowledge of the company’s non-executive management.

He adds that if this was the case, then Munroe must also face internal action.

Workers at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg were recalled to work this week through SMSes despite the continuation of the lockdown, which only allows mines to operate at limited capacity to prevent damage to infrastructure.

The committee chair said he also expected the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to investigate whether Munroe abused the mine’s operating permit.

Mining unions have also raised concerns about precarious conditions underground, which make it impossible for workers to implement any safety measures against the COVID-19 virus.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA