No new evictions during lockdown - Human Settlements Dept

The Human Settlements Minister will be speaking to several mayors about alleged evictions carried out during the lockdown.
CAPE TOWN - The Human Settlements Minister will be speaking to several mayors about allegations of evictions carried out during the lockdown.
Evictions are not allowed during the lockdown aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite this, there have been reports of such activity in Durban, Ennerdale in Johannesburg, and Cape Town.
The department's McIntosh Polela: "We hope that once we have spoke to the mayors and again made this call that there should be no new evictions, even if there is a solid court order, there will a time where this can acted upon but not at a time when we're trying to fight COVID-19."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 16 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
