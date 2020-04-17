Mbalula: Lockdown played major role in reduction of Easter road accidents

Road fatalities declined by 83%, meaning that 28 people lost their lives on SA's roads during this year’s Easter period.

JOHANNESBURG - The country has seen a historic drop in the number of traffic law violations during the Easter long weekend due to the nationwide lockdown.

Road fatalities declined by 83%, meaning that 28 people lost their lives on South African roads during this year’s Easter period.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said comparing this year’s statistics with previous years would not be fair as the lockdown had limited the movement on the roads drastically.

The only figure which increased compared to last year’s Easter long weekend road statistics was the number of roadblocks conducted by traffic police.

A total of 480 stops and searches were carried out between last week Friday and Monday, compared to last year’s 141.

“Authorities had to enforce the lockdown regulations and directions. As a consequence, 184 vehicles were stopped and ordered to return home for travelling in contravention of the lockdown regulations,” Mbalula said.

Law enforcement officials also had it a bit easier with drunk drivers this Easter as lockdown regulations prohibited the trade of alcohol.

Only 11 people were found driving under the influence of alcohol. This year, only one speedster was caught driving reckless compared to last year’s 192.

