Man arrested for breaking into Hawks' offices in CT
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Hawks' offices in Bellville.
The burglary happened at the weekend.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said that 34-year-old Brandon Okkers appeared in court on Thursday.
"Three offices were broken into and an attempt was made to break open the door of another office. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and he was found in possession of some personal items belonging to [Hawks] members."
There is an investigation underway as Okkers may be linked to previous robberies that happened over the past two years.
Flash drives, hard drives and personal items were stolen in those burglaries.
