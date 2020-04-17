Man accused of stabbing shopkeepers over cigarette appears in court
Mumber Fostin was arrested in Belhar on Thursday after one man died and another was wounded when they were stabbed in their necks for refusing to sell him cigarettes.
JOHANNESBURG – A man accused of murdering a shop owner because he refused to sell cigarettes has appeared in court.
Mumber Fostin was arrested in Belhar on Thursday after two shopkeepers were attacked in Kalbaskraal, in Malmesbury.
One was stabbed to death and the other was wounded after both were stabbed in the neck on Wednesday evening.
The pair opened the door when someone knocked after the shop had already closed.
The person at the door asked whether he could buy cigarettes, they declined and an argument ensued.
When police arrived, one shopkeeper had already died and the suspect had fled.
Fostin, a foreign national, was arrested in Belhar the next day and now faces charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.
