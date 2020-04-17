Lockdown missing middle: Too 'rich' to get food parcels, too poor to buy food
In a moving moment on 702's _Eusebius McKaiser Show_'s open line, Connie, a listener shared her plight of the missing middle during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - While government has made provisions to help the most vulnerable citizens get basic food and personal care items, some who do not fit the criteria but cannot buy enough to sustain themselves are left with nowhere to turn to.
Connie said she is too 'rich' to receive food parcels, yet too poor to afford to buy food.
"I feel like I am dead yet alive. For once in my life, I envy the dead. Sometimes I stay awake at night till I fall asleep at 6am and I only sleep for two hours. I watch TV and read a book, I sit and worry that I have R30 - if I buy electricity, I don't have bread."
Listen to the audio below for more.
