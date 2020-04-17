KZN Education MEC writes to Motshekga over fate of grade 12 pupils
MEC Kwazi Mshengu said it would be difficult to admit a new group of grade 12 pupils if matriculants are not allowed back in school if the lockdown is extended again.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Thursday said he had written to Education Minister Angie Motshekga to ask for matric pupils to be allowed back in school if the national lockdown is extended beyond the month of April.
The province has the highest number of pupils in the country.
Mshengu said it would be difficult to admit a new group of grade 12 pupils if this was not done.
“We must do whatever is possible within the confines of the law and safety measures to ensure that our matriculants do go back to school and get enough tuition. And that they are able to exit the system at the end of the year because if they don’t, we will have a stamped next year and not enough space for new learners in the system,” he said.
Mshengu also condemned the recent burglaries at the province’s 28 public schools and called on communities to assist in apprehending criminals.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 17 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
