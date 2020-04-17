Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC Masuku

-
People urged not to cancel medical aid as lockdown bites into salariesBusiness
WC Health authorities tracking COVID-19 infection rates in vulnerable areasLocal
Gauteng govt, Kathrada Foundation launch COVID-19 initiativeLocal
Some Orange Farm residents to remain without power after Eskom staff intimidatedLocal
Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC MasukuLocal
SANDF, police probing ‘excessive force’ by members - Mapisa-NqakulaLocal
Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdownLocal
55 people arrested for looting CT businessesLocal
EXCLUSIVE: Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of SAPolitics
Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdownLocal
55 people arrested for looting CT businessesLocal
EXCLUSIVE: Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of SAPolitics
Concerns raised over workers' safety as mine operations set to resumeLocal
At least 27 pieces of land identified for COVID-19 relocation of communitiesLocal
Cabinet wants more time to finalise post-COVID-19 recovery planPolitics
DA to donate R1.5m to Solidarity Fund to assist small businesses: MalatsiPolitics
Steenhusien: SA will need phased approach to ease lockdownPolitics
DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modellingPolitics
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdownLocal
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of AfricansLocal
Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economyPolitics
Parties, public reps pledge to take salary cuts to donate to COVID-19 fundPolitics
ANALYSIS: The big asks Africa needs to table with the IMF & World BankOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weakLocal
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Lockdown diaries: Alone together, everywhereOpinion
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
HLENGIWE MKHIZE: Women face a double burden in coronavirus crisisOpinion
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadlyOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tough choices on who gets ICU access: the ethical principles in SAOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the lawOpinion
Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdownBusiness
Tiger Brands closes Durban bakery after 12 workers test positive for COVID-19Business
At 15 months before risk of load shedding disappears, says Eskom COOBusiness
Eskom using lockdown's low power demand to do more maintenanceBusiness
Eskom COO Oberholzer says false corruption claims affected his familyBusiness
Rand falls as deep recession fears weighBusiness
Court rules in favour of insurer Liberty in row with rivalBusiness
New date set for Castle Lite Unlocks with Cardi BLifestyle
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
Prince Harry reflects on spending time with family amid COVID-19 pandemicLifestyle
WATCH: 8 tips on shopping safely during COVID-19Lifestyle
Andrea Bocelli's lone Easter Sunday concert scores YouTube recordLifestyle
Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 April 2020Lifestyle
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled outBusiness
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...Business
American Idol to resume with online auditionsLifestyle
Women's football faces 'almost existential threat', report saysSport
Indian cricket board confirms IPL suspended until further noticeSport
Joshua says blockbuster Fury fight needed to determine number one statusSport
Ngidi: Still room for improvementSport
Cricket Australia board furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisisSport
UFC aiming for 9 May comeback, White tells ESPNSport
Seasons will resume without fans, but no dates yet - European Leagues officialSport
F1 can save season with double-headers, says RosbergSport
Sports can come back but without fans: FauciSport
CARTOON: What Next?
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC Masuku
Gauteng is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country, with the national death toll now at 48.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Thursday said his department was preparing for any eventuality when it came to the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the province.
Masuku said currently the number of patients recovering from the virus was on the rise, but that shouldn’t lead to complacency.
Gauteng is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country with the national death toll now at 48.
Masuku said should these numbers continue to increase, government needed to make sure there was enough burial space in the province.
“We’ve already started having a discussion with our forensic pathology laboratory in terms of our spaces in our mortuaries and the space that the private mortuaries have, and it’s a discussion we are having with the South African Local Government Association and municipalities in the command centre,” he said.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
