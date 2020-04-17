Gauteng Health Dept preparing for any eventualities over COVID-19 - MEC Masuku

Gauteng is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country, with the national death toll now at 48.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Thursday said his department was preparing for any eventuality when it came to the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the province.

Masuku said currently the number of patients recovering from the virus was on the rise, but that shouldn’t lead to complacency.

Gauteng is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country with the national death toll now at 48.

Masuku said should these numbers continue to increase, government needed to make sure there was enough burial space in the province.

“We’ve already started having a discussion with our forensic pathology laboratory in terms of our spaces in our mortuaries and the space that the private mortuaries have, and it’s a discussion we are having with the South African Local Government Association and municipalities in the command centre,” he said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.