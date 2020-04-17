Gauteng govt, Kathrada Foundation launch COVID-19 initiative
The initiative, which was pioneered in Cape Town, aims to help by mobilising residents into community groups.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng local government on Thursday called for more activism among residents to address the social and economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Government in partnership with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation launched the Gauteng Together Community Action Network.
The initiative, which was pioneered in Cape Town, aimed to help communities respond to the pandemic by mobilising residents into community groups.
The foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton explained that the initiative followed a statement issued last week by a range of highly influential individuals led by former President Kgalema Motlanthe calling on South Africans to mobilise to ensure food security.
“The CAN [community action network] model gives practical impetus to that call. It may not have capacity to meet everyone’s needs as it kicks-off but will go a long way in ensuring sustained community efforts to mitigate the food crisis,” said Balton.
