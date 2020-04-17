FS, NC record zero fatalities as SA sees lowest Easter weekend road deaths

The country has seen a historically low number of crashes on the roads during this period with 28 people losing their lives on the roads – a huge decrease in comparison to other years.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Transport said the Free State and the Northern Cape did not have a single road crash or death during the Easter long weekend, and this was largely as a result of the lockdown.

The country has seen a historically low number of crashes on the roads during this period with 28 people losing their lives on the roads – a huge decrease in comparison to other years.



The department on Friday said movement on the roads declined by more than 70%.

Gauteng, which is usually the province that sees one of the highest number of crashes and fatalities during the Easter long weekend, has recorded three deaths this year.

Mpumalanga normally has the highest number of fatalities during this period, but this year it is sitting on seven, while KwaZulu-Natal has recorded six deaths.

Scores of pilgrims visit Limpopo every year for the annual Moria gathering of the Zion Christian Church, which sees heavy traffic on the highways.

This year, only one crash occurred in this province in which one person was killed.

The department said the majority of South Africans were adhering to the lockdown regulations and were staying indoors.