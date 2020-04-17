View all in Latest
Fernandes wants Man Utd to sign players 'hungry for titles'

Fernandes joined the 20-times English league champions from Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in January and has thrived with three goals and four assists in nine games across all competitions.

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes signs for Manchester United on 30 January 2020. Picture: @ManUtd/Twitter
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has said that the Premier League club should look to sign players who share his winning mentality.

Fernandes, who joined the 20-times English league champions from Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in January for an initial fee of 55 million euros, has thrived with three goals and four assists in nine games across all competitions.

Fernandes beat the likes of Marcos Alonso and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be named the Premier League’s player of the month for February after an exceptional first month with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

"I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win... league, Champions League, everything," Fernandes said in a Q&A with fans on United's official website here

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, but we’ve a lot of quality... I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.”

United, who looked galvanised after the arrival of the 25-year-old, went on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions before the novel coronavirus stopped sporting activity around the world.

Solskjaer’s team are currently fifth in the Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13.

