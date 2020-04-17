eSwatini records 2 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total to 19
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi said 20 of the contacts had been traced and tested, 11 were negative while nine were waiting for test results.
JOHANNESBURG – Eswatini has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 19 and one fatality.
One of the new cases is a health worker who came into contact with colleagues and patients.
However, Nkosi said in-country testing had increased the speed and coverage of surveillance and results per day.
“One hundred and fourteen of those are negative and there are two new positive cases. This brings the total to 19 cases that have been positive since we started.”
