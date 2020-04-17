View all in Latest
Eskom technicians held hostage allegedly by Vaal residents freed

The technicians were called to power stations in Sebokeng and Orange Farm on Thursday following a power outage as a result of illegal connections.

Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Eskom employees have been freed after being held hostage allegedly by residents in the Vaal.

The technicians were called to power stations in Sebokeng and Orange Farm on Thursday following a power outage as a result of illegal connections.

The residents allegedly tried to force them to switch the electricity back on.

Eskom’s Gauteng maintenance and operations senior manager Motlhabane Ramashi said the power utility would not restore supply in those areas.

“Our security personnel reported both incidents to the South African Police Service who attended to the scenes and rescued the two technicians safely. We are grateful that the employees were evacuated unharmed”, Motlhabane said in a statement.

“We condemn violent behaviour as we continue to provide essential service during this national lockdown period. We also urge our communities to cooperate with Eskom to deal adequately with electricity-related matters in the Gauteng Operating Unit”, he added.

Timeline

