COVID-19: More local businesses capitalise on growing need for PPE
Cape Union Mart's K-Way manufacturer, in Ottery, has heeded the call and is now producing around 16,000 cloth masks daily.
CAPE TOWN – More businesses have started producing personal protective equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Many would otherwise have to close their doors due to the lockdown.
China earlier this week donated equipment to South Africa's frontline workers, but local academic institutions and the business sector are also stepping in to assist in manufacturing these items.
Production director Bobby Fairlamb said their product, which is made of polyester, had been tested to prove its protection value.
“What we have been able to do is produce a mask blank that we can supply to the smaller CMTs and they, very quickly, convert them into the masks. We supply the fabric and the knowledge of how to make the masks, they then convert these masks and get them back to us and we pay them for the labour.”
We’ve turned our high-tech K-Way factory into a mask-producing entity. As the health and safety of our employees is our priority, we’ve made special transport arrangements, implemented social spacing of machines, thermometer checks, face masks, and all recommended precautions pic.twitter.com/GuvW4fPv8P— capeunionmart (@capeunionmart) April 16, 2020
In Observatory, Reliance Clothing's Tom Figl said they ha a number of potential clients for their cloth masks.
Academia has also joined efforts to manufacture protective face shields.
A team at Wits University's School of Mechanical, Industrial and Aeronautical Engineering is using its expertise to manufacture face shields for hospitals in Johannesburg.
