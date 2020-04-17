View all in Latest
COVID-19: Health Dept raises concerns over asymptomatic people

The department’s deputy director-general Yogan Pillay said efforts were being ramped daily to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health has stressed the importance of sticking to the nationwide lockdown regulations for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The department’s deputy director-general Yogan Pillay said there was a big risk with asymptomatic people.

“And they actually don't know they are coronavirus-positive. They are the so-called asymptomatic people. And these people in post-coronavirus lockdown, will then freely mingle with the rest of the population and then spread the infection to many other people. We know the infectivity is around 1:3, meaning one person can infect at least three other people,” Pillay said.

Pillay said efforts were being ramped daily to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What we don’t want to do is to now lose all the gains we have made by people going out and believing coronavirus no longer exists in SA and you can simply do as you wish. I think that will be the most unwise thing to do because it’s just going to have an exponential increase very quickly,” he said.

The COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 48 with 2605 confirmed cases.

Listen to Yogan Pillay's full interview on CapeTalk below:

WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 17 April 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

