COVID-19 deaths hit 50, over 100,000 tests done in SA
In a statement, the minister said the total number of infections stood at 2,783.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said COVID-19 had claimed 50 lives by Friday after two more deaths were recorded.
In a statement, the minister said the total number of infections stood at 2,783.
"The total number of tests conducted to date is 100 827."
Infections in Gauteng have passed 1,000 mark, reaching 1,018; the province is still the epicentre in the country. It is followed by the Western Cape at 717 and KwaZulu-Natal at 591 infections.
" Both deceased are from the Western Cape. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients."
More in Local
-
Man accused of stabbing shopkeepers over cigarette appears in court
-
Dept worried damage to schools will delay lockdown recovery plan in some areas
-
Amcu calls for urgent coronavirus summit in mining sector
-
Parly committee chair welcomes arrest of Implats CEO Mark Munroe
-
COVID-19: More local businesses capitalise on growing need for PPE
-
Couple due in court on Monday for Orange Farm child’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.