Couple due in court on Monday for Orange Farm child’s murder

The child’s grandmother reported him missing on Wednesday morning and police found his body at the liquor outlet hours later.

JOHANNESBURG – An Orange Farm couple charged with the murder of a five-year-old child will appear in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mzwandile Zitho’s body was found at a tavern owned by the pair earlier this week.

Police said the child had a string around his neck and his feet were tied.

While Zitho’s family demands justice, police said they were investigating the circumstances around his death.

The child’s grandmother reported him missing on Wednesday morning and police found his body at the liquor outlet hours later.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “We are going to investigate as to how the child ended up in the tavern.”

It’s unclear how the child left his home, which is located a few meters away from the tavern.