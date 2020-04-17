Couple due in court on Monday for Orange Farm child’s murder
The child’s grandmother reported him missing on Wednesday morning and police found his body at the liquor outlet hours later.
JOHANNESBURG – An Orange Farm couple charged with the murder of a five-year-old child will appear in the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday.
Mzwandile Zitho’s body was found at a tavern owned by the pair earlier this week.
Police said the child had a string around his neck and his feet were tied.
While Zitho’s family demands justice, police said they were investigating the circumstances around his death.
The child’s grandmother reported him missing on Wednesday morning and police found his body at the liquor outlet hours later.
The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “We are going to investigate as to how the child ended up in the tavern.”
It’s unclear how the child left his home, which is located a few meters away from the tavern.
#sapsGP Police arrested two suspects for murder in Orange Farm after the body of a missing five-year old boy was discovered on 15/04 at a house in ext 4 Orange Farms inside a tavern. NPhttps://t.co/gy6dIamgZz pic.twitter.com/3Nqtkr5GSv— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) April 17, 2020
Timeline
More in Local
-
FS, NC record zero fatalities as SA records low Easter weekend road deaths
-
It's not essential - Ramaphosa upholds alcohol sale ban
-
Consumers fear contracting COVID-19 through food, CGCSA says 'don’t panic'
-
Pick n Pay’s Mitchells Plain store closed for breaching lockdown regulations
-
Tazne van Wyk murder trial postponed to July
-
Mbalula: Lockdown played major role in reduction of Easter road accidents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.