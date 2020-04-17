Consumers fear contracting COVID-19 through food, CGCSA says 'don’t panic'
Despite the coronavirus not being food-borne, the CGCSA said many shoppers had turned to extreme routines, to sterilise their groceries.
JOHANNESBURG – The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) on Friday said it was concerned by reports of customers disinfecting groceries in fear of contracting COVID-19 from eating or handling food products.
Despite the coronavirus not being food-borne, the CGCSA said many shoppers had turned to extreme routines to sterilise their groceries.
The council's Matlou Setati said as South Africans continued to shop for essential supplies at supermarkets stores, individuals should implement safety measures as close contact carried the highest risk of infections.
Setati said there was still no evidence that food or food packaging was associated with the transmission of the virus.
“Food is not yet scientifically stated as being able to transmit the virus; that’s what we have seen now with people returning bread, which should not be the case. Food will not cause any harm because it has undergone rigorous processes. That is what we are faced with now. People are panicking because of lack of information.”
More in Local
-
Pick n Pay’s Mitchells Plain store closed for breaching lockdown regulations
-
Tazne van Wyk murder trial postponed to July
-
Mbalula: Lockdown played major role in reduction of Easter road accidents
-
Man arrested for breaking into Hawks' offices in CT
-
KZN Education MEC writes to Motshekga over fate of grade 12 pupils
-
Implats' Mark Munroe released on R60K bail over lockdown breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.