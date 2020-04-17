View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Consumers fear contracting COVID-19 through food, CGCSA says 'don’t panic'

Despite the coronavirus not being food-borne, the CGCSA said many shoppers had turned to extreme routines, to sterilise their groceries.

FILE: The CGCSA said there was still no evidence that food or food packaging was associated with the transmission of the virus. Picture: 123rf.
FILE: The CGCSA said there was still no evidence that food or food packaging was associated with the transmission of the virus. Picture: 123rf.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) on Friday said it was concerned by reports of customers disinfecting groceries in fear of contracting COVID-19 from eating or handling food products.

Despite the coronavirus not being food-borne, the CGCSA said many shoppers had turned to extreme routines to sterilise their groceries.

The council's Matlou Setati said as South Africans continued to shop for essential supplies at supermarkets stores, individuals should implement safety measures as close contact carried the highest risk of infections.

Setati said there was still no evidence that food or food packaging was associated with the transmission of the virus.

“Food is not yet scientifically stated as being able to transmit the virus; that’s what we have seen now with people returning bread, which should not be the case. Food will not cause any harm because it has undergone rigorous processes. That is what we are faced with now. People are panicking because of lack of information.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA