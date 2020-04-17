Concerns raised over workers' safety as mine operations set to resume
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced that it's important for some operations to continue as vital maintenance is needed.
JOHANNESBURG - With various mines set to begin some operations, there are questions about the safety of miners and the spread of COVID-19.
Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has announced that it's important for some operations to continue as vital maintenance is needed.
Government has announced a raft of amendments to the lockdown regulations, with the focus also turning to mining to help restart the economy.
WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma explains amended lockdown regulations
There has been mixed reaction to the announcement that some mining operations will restart.
But Minister Mantashe said this was critical, especially at the deeper shafts.
"If they're left alone for a long time, the stability of the ground is tampered with, while secondly, gases accumulate."
But National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) deputy president Phillip Vilakazi said that workers returning must be pre-screened.
"We remind the Department of Minerals and Energy to make it a point that inspectors are there, practically observing."
Mantashe said that they would first assess the safety conditions at mines and are therefore looking at phasing in the return of workers, along with testing for COVID-19.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Motlanthe: COVID-19 pandemic is exposing lived experiences of S. Africans
-
At least 27 pieces of land identified for COVID-19 relocation of communities
-
COVID-19 death toll jumps to 48 with 2,605 confirmed cases
-
WC govt entering a 'more serious phase' in fight against COVID-19
-
Some retailers launch contactless shopping amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
Bojanala District is NW's COVID-19 epicentre, MEC visits Hartbeespoort
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.