At least 27 pieces of land identified for COVID-19 relocation of communities

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has been meeting with a number of concerned groups to identify communities in need of adequate shelter during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department said that it had identified at least 27 pieces of land for certain communities to be relocated as efforts continue to fight the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The department said that it was approached by some NGOs across the country with concerns about living conditions in vulnerable communities.

The NGOs have suggested that for South Africans to be protected from contracting the virus, they should be relocated to places with better living conditions.

Sisulu is mapping out a plan with the organisations to relocate some citizens in informal settlements.

Her spokesperson Macintosh Polela said that they’re also looking at housing interventions beyond the lockdown.

"What we want to do is put up temporary shelters and all the basic services that are going to be needed but we foresee this going into the long term."

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been conducting door-to-door testing in communities across the country.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 16 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.