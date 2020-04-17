28 people killed on SA roads over Easter weekend, says Mbalula

The country has seen unprecedented statistics on the road during this year's Easter weekend, with the lowest recorded deaths, drunk driving and lawlessness.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 28 people had died on the country's roads during the Easter weekend but the number was far low because of the lockdown.

The majority of the deaths were pedestrians, as well as single-vehicle crashes.

Mbalula released the annual Easter weekend statistics on Friday morning, stressing that the figures could not be compared accurately with the previous year due to the current regulations.

A total of 719 people were arrested over this period for violating road traffic laws.

The country has seen unprecedented statistics on the road during this year's Easter weekend, with the lowest recorded deaths, drunk driving and lawlessness.

Last year, more than 800 people were arrested for driving under the influence during the Easter period but this year, only 11 people were caught under the influence.

Traffic officers have also only caught one person speeding compared to the high statistics seen usually - last year almost 200 people were handcuffed for this offense.

Minister Mbalula said that the country had seen extraordinary low movement on the roads this Easter due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mbalula said that the majority of South Africans complied with the regulations resulting in the movement on the country's roads being reduced by more than 70%.