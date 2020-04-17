28 people killed on SA roads over Easter weekend, says Mbalula
The country has seen unprecedented statistics on the road during this year's Easter weekend, with the lowest recorded deaths, drunk driving and lawlessness.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 28 people had died on the country's roads during the Easter weekend but the number was far low because of the lockdown.
The majority of the deaths were pedestrians, as well as single-vehicle crashes.
Mbalula released the annual Easter weekend statistics on Friday morning, stressing that the figures could not be compared accurately with the previous year due to the current regulations.
A total of 719 people were arrested over this period for violating road traffic laws.
The country has seen unprecedented statistics on the road during this year's Easter weekend, with the lowest recorded deaths, drunk driving and lawlessness.
Last year, more than 800 people were arrested for driving under the influence during the Easter period but this year, only 11 people were caught under the influence.
Traffic officers have also only caught one person speeding compared to the high statistics seen usually - last year almost 200 people were handcuffed for this offense.
Minister Mbalula said that the country had seen extraordinary low movement on the roads this Easter due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Mbalula said that the majority of South Africans complied with the regulations resulting in the movement on the country's roads being reduced by more than 70%.
More in Local
-
WC govt in bid to map, co-ordinate food relief efforts
-
Rand stronger at end of torrid week
-
No new evictions during lockdown - Human Settlements Dept
-
Parly police committee wants to meet with SAPS over lockdown brutality claims
-
People urged not to cancel medical aid as lockdown bites into salaries
-
WC Health authorities tracking COVID-19 infection rates in vulnerable areas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.