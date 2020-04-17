2020 Comrades Marathon postponed due to COVID-19

The decision comes after Athletics South Africa announced a blanket ban on all athletic activities in the country until 30 April.

JOHANNESBURG - After much back and forth, the 2020 Comrades Marathon has been postponed.

The decision comes after Athletics South Africa announced a blanket ban on all athletic activities in the country until 30 April.

The ultramarathon was meant to take place in June.

Discussions will now be held between ASA, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and the Comrades Marathon Association for an alternative date.