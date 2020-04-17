2020 Comrades Marathon postponed due to COVID-19
The decision comes after Athletics South Africa announced a blanket ban on all athletic activities in the country until 30 April.
JOHANNESBURG - After much back and forth, the 2020 Comrades Marathon has been postponed.
The decision comes after Athletics South Africa announced a blanket ban on all athletic activities in the country until 30 April.
The ultramarathon was meant to take place in June.
Discussions will now be held between ASA, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and the Comrades Marathon Association for an alternative date.
Athletics South Africa confirms that #Comrades2020 has been postponed. More details to follow. #IphuphoLami #DareToDream #StaySafe #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/aQiC9KnbmR— ComradesRace (@ComradesRace) April 17, 2020
More in Sport
-
New SA cricket boss Smith rules De Kock out of Test captaincy
-
#EWNSportingMoments: We were doing it for SA - Kolbe on Rugby World Cup win
-
Ngidi hails Langeveldt impact for return to form
-
Barca coach not convinced by plans to restart La Liga
-
Fernandes wants Man Utd to sign players 'hungry for titles'
-
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as permanent Director of Cricket
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.