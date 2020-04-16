WHO Africa: Polio, HIV programmes will suffer if Trump withdraws funding
WHO Africa regional director Matshediso Moeti on Wednesday responded to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw funding.
JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the United States (US) contributed half of the continent’s funding annually and if it withdrew its aid programmes such polio eradication and HIV would suffer.
WHO Africa regional director Matshidiso Moeti on Wednesday responded to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw funding.
Moeti said Africa needed $300 million for the next six months to fight the coronavirus.
She said she hoped the US would reconsider its decision to withdraw funding
“The US is the number one contributor to our budget so for the last biennium for example, we had a contribution of about $151 million from the US and we’ve already received for this biennium, which is starting this year, almost $50 million from the United States.”
Moeti outlined some of the projects funded directly by the US: “The impact potentially of this decision will be quite significant on areas such as polio eradication. We are on the way to having a declaration of certification of polio being eradicated in Africa. The US is one of the biggest supporters of that as well as other priority areas of communicable diseases such as HIV and Malaria and the work on strengthening our health systems.”
The US’s total contribution to the World Health Organisation is estimated at $400 million.
More in World
-
Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study
-
New Zealand cites new deaths in case against lifting coronavirus lockdown
-
Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
-
Japan expands virus emergency nationwide
-
Conoronavirus: SA calls on Trump to reconsider decision to cut funding to WHO
-
WHO: 3 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trial phase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.