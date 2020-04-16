WHO: 3 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trial phase

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that more than 70 vaccines were also in development.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that three COVID-19 vaccines were currently in clinical trial phase.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 130,000 people and infected over 2 million others.

"We are working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines."

Ghebreyesus said that more than 900 patients globally had also been enrolled to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations as part of the solidarity trial.

"In addition to the solidarity trial, I'm glad to say that WHO has convened groups of clinicians to look at the impact of corticosteroids and other anti-inflammatory drugs on treatment outcomes."

