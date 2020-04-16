WHO: 3 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trial phase
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that more than 70 vaccines were also in development.
CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that three COVID-19 vaccines were currently in clinical trial phase.
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 130,000 people and infected over 2 million others.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that more than 70 vaccines were also in development.
"We are working with partners to accelerate the development, production and distribution of vaccines."
Ghebreyesus said that more than 900 patients globally had also been enrolled to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations as part of the solidarity trial.
"In addition to the solidarity trial, I'm glad to say that WHO has convened groups of clinicians to look at the impact of corticosteroids and other anti-inflammatory drugs on treatment outcomes."
WATCH: WHO’s Ghebreyesus: Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding regrettable
More in World
-
Japan expands virus emergency nationwide
-
Conoronavirus: SA calls on Trump to reconsider decision to cut funding to WHO
-
WHO regrets Trump funding halt as global coronavirus cases top 2 million
-
Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz miss midnight deadline to form unity govt
-
Coronavirus testing in the United States: What you need to know
-
Kim Jong Un tribute absence sparks speculation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.